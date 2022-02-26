Future Retail to scale down its offline operations as losses mount

Representative Image

Future Retail plans to scale down its offline operations to reduce its losses in the coming months and expand its online and home delivery business, the company informed in a stock exchange filing on February 26.

“The company has been finding it difficult to finance the working capital needs. Increasing losses at store level is a grave concern and is a vicious cycle where larger operations are leading to higher losses,” the company informed.

“The company has made a loss of Rs. 4,445 crore in the last four quarters. Termination notices have been received for significant number of stores due to huge outstanding, and we would no longer have access to such store premises. The company is scaling down its operations which will help us in reducing losses in the coming months,” it added.