English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING EVENT:Learn what it takes to manage a passive fund investment. Register now.
    Assembly Elections
    Assembly Elections
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    Future Retail to scale down its offline operations as losses mount

    “The company has been finding it difficult to finance the working capital needs. Increasing losses at store level is a grave concern and is a vicious cycle where larger operations are leading to higher losses,” the company informed.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 26, 2022 / 04:57 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image

    Future Retail plans to scale down its offline operations to reduce its losses in the coming months and expand its online and home delivery business, the company informed in a stock exchange filing on February 26.

    “The company has been finding it difficult to finance the working capital needs. Increasing losses at store level is a grave concern and is a vicious cycle where larger operations are leading to higher losses,” the company informed.

    “The company has made a loss of Rs. 4,445 crore in the last four quarters. Termination notices have been received for significant number of stores due to huge outstanding, and we would no longer have access to such store premises. The company is scaling down its operations which will help us in reducing losses in the coming months,” it added.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Future Retail #Future-Reliance #Reliance
    first published: Feb 26, 2022 04:57 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.