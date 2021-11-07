MARKET NEWS

Future Retail independent directors ask CCI to revoke nod for Amazon-Future Coupons deal

Independent directors write to Competition Commission alleging that Amazon concealed information that it was acquiring strategic, material and special rights over Future Retail.

Priyanka Sahay
November 07, 2021 / 08:08 PM IST
Big Bazaar retail chain is part of the Future Group

The independent directors of Future Retail Ltd have written to the Competition Commission of India (CCI) requesting it to revoke the approval it had given to Amazon and Future Coupons deal in November 2019.

In their letter, they have said that Amazon has concealed certain information.

"Amazon has concealed facts, made misrepresentations and false representations to the commission. Amazon sought and obtained the approval of the commission on the basis that it was investing in the business of FCPL and not on the basis that it was acquiring strategic, material and special rights over FRL in preference to all the shareholders of FRL, which it has claimed with success in the arbitral tribunal now," independent directors said in the letter.

"The Commission should immediately confirm the revocation of the approval granted to Amazon for its investment in FCPL,"  the letter added.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for more details)
Tags: #Amazon #Future Retail
first published: Nov 7, 2021 07:24 pm

