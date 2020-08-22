172@29@17@107!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|future-enterprises-reschedules-board-meeting-to-announce-numbers-on-august-28-5740961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 10:27 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Future Enterprises reschedules board meeting, to announce numbers on August 28

Future Enterprises has rescheduled its board meeting to be held on August 22 to August 28

Moneycontrol News
Representative image
Representative image

Future Enterprises has rescheduled its board meeting to be held on August 22 to August 28. The meeting was to approve earnings for the June quarter and financial year 2020.

The company informed the exchanges in a notice as per the listed companies norms.

"This has reference to our letter dated 16th August, 2020, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the company which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2020. We hereby further inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting has been postponed and is re-scheduled to be held on Friday 28th August," the company said.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 10:10 am

tags #Companies #Future Enterprises #Q1 fy20 earnings

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.