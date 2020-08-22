Future Enterprises reschedules board meeting, to announce numbers on August 28

Future Enterprises has rescheduled its board meeting to be held on August 22 to August 28. The meeting was to approve earnings for the June quarter and financial year 2020.

The company informed the exchanges in a notice as per the listed companies norms.

"This has reference to our letter dated 16th August, 2020, regarding intimation of the date of the Board Meeting of the company which was scheduled to be held on Saturday, 22nd August, 2020, inter alia, to consider and approve audited financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2020. We hereby further inform you that due to some unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting has been postponed and is re-scheduled to be held on Friday 28th August," the company said.