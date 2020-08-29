Future Enterprises further reschedules board meeting, to announce numbers on September 7

Future Enterprises has once again rescheduled its board meeting, to be held on August 28, to September 7. This is the second time the company has deferred the board meeting. Earlier, the meeting was to be held on August 22 which was postponed to August 28.

The meeting was to approve earnings for the June quarter and FY20.

The company informed the exchanges in a notice as per the listed companies norms.

"We hereby inform you that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company scheduled to be held today i.e. August 28, 2020 for consideration and approval of audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2020 ("Financial Results") stands adjourned due to non-completion of audit process of Financial Results. The adjourned meeting shall now be held on Monday, September 07, 2020.," the company said.