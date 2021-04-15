MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

Explained | Why airlines want government to lower capacity cap

The second coronavirus has delivered another blow to airlines just when they were recovering from last year’s upheaval, which has prompted demands for fiscal support and measures to ensure that the pain is evenly shared by the large and small carriers.

Prince Mathews Thomas
April 15, 2021 / 02:15 PM IST
The proposal was cleared by the company board on March 6 and was voted by the shareholders on March 12. The e-voting ended on April 10.

The proposal was cleared by the company board on March 6 and was voted by the shareholders on March 12. The e-voting ended on April 10.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Airlines are again knocking at the doors of the government for help, as the second wave of COVID-19 wreaks havoc on aviation just when they started recovering from the first blow.

Senior executives from the industry met top bureaucrats at the Ministry of Civil Aviation this week with several demands.

What are their demands?

There are three. One, financial help to keep running operations; two, reduce the capacity cap to 60 percent from the present 80 percent; and finally, 'strict enforcement' of the lower fare limit fixed by the government.

These are quite a few. Are things that bad?

Close

Related stories

They are. Bookings have plummeted by up to half on many routes. Passenger loads hover below 60 percent, much lower than the 80 percent needed to cover costs. Also, airlines have already been forced to pull out some capacity. Data from OAG, the global travel data provider, shows that airlines in India pulled out nearly a quarter of the deployed capacity by the first week of April. IndiGo reduced flights by a little less than 15 percent, SpiceJet by nearly 16 percent.

Remember, airlines had not recovered to pre-COVID-19 levels. The second wave will further delay a full recovery.

If airlines have already reduced capacity, why are they asking the government to lower the cap?

That is because some of the bigger ones, mainly IndiGo, are more financially capable to hold on to their capacity, than others. For instance, if IndiGo continues to deploy 70 or 80 percent of its capacity, while others are forced to bring down theirs to 50 percent to reduce cash burn, India's biggest airline will keep getting even bigger at the cost of smaller ones.

A cap of 60 percent for all airlines helps maintain status quo in market share. Sources say that IndiGo has stopped asking for the cap to be removed, as it did earlier when passenger traffic was improving.

Ok, that makes sense. The fares part, what is that for?

There were two upward revisions in the floor of airfare bands this year. First in February, when it was raised by 10 percent, and again in March, by 5 percent. This was at the time when demand was improving. But now bookings have gone down, and some airlines could further reduce the fares to prop up their numbers. This will hurt those carriers who can't do this. The request is again to ensure a level playing field.

Will the government extend financial aid?

Unlikely, especially when the government itself is trying to shore up its revenues. Airlines repeatedly cite examples of other governments, including those in the US, Canada and Germany, who have provided crucial aid to their airlines. Unfortunately, the finances of Indian government are not sturdy enough.

Can the government help in any other way?

It sure can. Airlines have to pay several kinds of user fee, including to airports they operate in. This could be reduced. Or, there could be some relief on the fuel costs, if air turbine fuel is brought under GST. Both, however, seem unlikely.

What then?

The capacity cap – the government can easily reduce it to 60 percent.
Prince Mathews Thomas heads the corporate bureau of Moneycontrol. He has been covering the business world for 16 years, having worked in The Hindu Business Line, Forbes India, Dow Jones Newswires, The Economic Times, Business Standard and The Week. A Chevening scholar, Prince has also authored The Consolidators, a book on second generation entrepreneurs.
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.