EXCLUSIVE | Bifurcation of state-owned GAIL put on hold

The government's plan was to unbundle GAIL into two companies for gas transmission and marketing business and the state-run company had entrusted Ernst &Young as a consultant for this.

Shine Jacob
February 04, 2021 / 01:51 PM IST
Representative image.

Representative image.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has decided to put on hold the plans to bifurcate state-owned natural gas company GAIL Ltd.

The government's plan was to unbundle GAIL into two companies for gas transmission and marketing business and the state-run company had entrusted Ernst &Young as a consultant for this. The move was seen as a step to bring more transparency into the country's gas market.

GAIL is India's biggest natural gas marketing and trading company. It operates close to 17,000 kilometer of pipeline network, contributing to over 70 percent of the country's pipeline network.

(This is a developing story. More to follow)
TAGS: #Commodities #GAIL #natural gas #oil #pipeline
first published: Feb 4, 2021 01:37 pm

