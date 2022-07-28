business Every Mamaearth product is tested by us and our children: Founders Varun and Ghazal Alagh Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has emerged as one of the hottest new-age consumer brands in India, riding the direct-to-consumer wave, where brands sell to consumers directly from their website or via e-commerce platforms. It offers more than toxin-free, natural products, including bamboo-based baby wipes, face masks, lotions, and hair care products.While it started out with as a skincare startup focussed on baby care, it has expanded to adult categories in recent years, also stepping up its offline presence via distribution and dedicated stores. On the Bits to Billions show, Varun and Ghazal Alagh spoke about how their infant's skin condition inspired them to start up, how Mamaearth is coping with inflation, how every product is tested and plans for an India IPO