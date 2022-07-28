English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm

    business

    Every Mamaearth product is tested by us and our children: Founders Varun and Ghazal Alagh

    Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Varun and Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth has emerged as one of the hottest new-age consumer brands in India, riding the direct-to-consumer wave, where brands sell to consumers directly from their website or via e-commerce platforms. It offers more than toxin-free, natural products, including bamboo-based baby wipes, face masks, lotions, and hair care products.While it started out with as a skincare startup focussed on baby care, it has expanded to adult categories in recent years, also stepping up its offline presence via distribution and dedicated stores. On the Bits to Billions show, Varun and Ghazal Alagh spoke about how their infant's skin condition inspired them to start up, how Mamaearth is coping with inflation, how every product is tested and plans for an India IPO

    LATEST VIDEOS

    Watch More →

    A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

    Bits To Billions

    Watch More →

    Indo Star, Federal Bank, Reliance, Campus, Blue Dart Are Stocks In Focus | Markets With Santo & CJ

    Watch and Follow our leading shows

    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.