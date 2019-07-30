Editor's Take | CCD founder VG Siddhartha missing: Fisherman claims he saw someone jumping off bridge

As police continue to search for Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, who was reported missing on July 29, a fisherman has claimed that he saw someone jumping off a bridge over Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Soon, authorities started looking along the banks of the river to look for clues of any apparent suicide.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out all about the Siddhartha's disappearance.