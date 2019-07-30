App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jul 30, 2019 05:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Editor's Take | CCD founder VG Siddhartha missing: Fisherman claims he saw someone jumping off bridge

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out all about the Siddhartha's disappearance.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

As police continue to search for Cafe Coffee Day owner VG Siddhartha, who was reported missing on July 29, a fisherman has claimed that he saw someone jumping off a bridge over Netravati river in Mangaluru.

Soon, authorities started looking along the banks of the river to look for clues of any apparent suicide.

In this episode of Editor's Take, Moneycontrol's M Saraswathy talks to Corporate Bureau Chief Prince Thomas to find out all about the Siddhartha's disappearance.

Close
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Jul 30, 2019 05:15 pm

tags #Business #CCD #VG Siddhartha #video

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.