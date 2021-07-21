MARKET NEWS

Digital Super Cycle is creating millions of jobs in India, and we are not counting it: KV Kamath

From the bleakness of the pre-reforms era to the digital super cycle today, India has come a long way. KV Kamath, former President of the New Development Bank and one of India Inc's tallest leaders believes the digital super cycle is already having a huge impact on India but we haven't reckoned with it yet. He also spoke about why Fintechs will find it hard to succeed.

