Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deutsche Bank is looking to beef up India play amid global job cuts. Here's why

"Plans are on for aggressive growth, and we have been assured that capital is not going to be a concern," said Amit Bhatia, head of private and commercial clients in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deutsche Bank is set to hire around 140 people in India as it moves its focus to retail banking and wealth management verticals, according to a report by Bloomberg.

In July, the German lender had laid off 18,000 employees, including over 20  in India.

The Indian retail banking franchise received $520 million capital injection earlier this year.

Close

"Plans are on for aggressive growth, and we have been assured that capital is not going to be a concern," Amit Bhatia, head of private and commercial clients in India said in an interview to Bloomberg.

related news

India is considered a growth market for the organisation, which has also been the most profitable Asian market in FY18.

The retail business of the German lender will include mortgage lending and loans to small enterprises. Bhatia also pointed out that the bank sees to increase profits in India through loans and is in talks with several fin-tech firms.

Deutsche Bank currently has 1,800 employees across different business verticals in India.

First Published on Aug 27, 2019 04:14 pm

tags #banking #Business #Companies #Deutsche Bank

