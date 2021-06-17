MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a PRO & get up to 50% off on select brands. Explore Now
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

COVID-19 impact: Kotak Life Insurance to incur upto Rs 275 crore loss in shareholders account in Q1

COVID-19 claims and increased provisioning are the main causes for widening losses, Kotak Life Insurance said.

Moneycontrol News
June 17, 2021 / 09:05 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Kotak Life Insurance is estimated to incur a loss of Rs 225 crore to 275 crore in the shareholders account in the first quarter due to rise in COVID-19 claims and increased provisioning.

The life insurer is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kotak Mahindra Bank. The bank said in a statement to the exchanges that Kotak Life has intimated them that the claims, net of reinsurance, will be significantly higher than expected.

This estimate was given after a board meeting called on this matter on June 16.

In Q4FY21, Kotak Life had a consolidated net profit of Rs 193 crore as against Rs 165 crore in the year-ago period. For the full year, the net profit stood at Rs 692 crore as against Rs 608 crore a year ago.

The solvency ratio for Kotak Life stood at 2.9X as against the regulatory requirement of 1.5. Kotak Life said in its communication to Kotak Bank that the provisioning, going forward, will depend on the trends in mortality.

Close

Related stories

It added that the life insurer continues to have a strong capital and solvency position.

In Q4FY21, Kotak Life collected total premium of Rs 4,870 crore, which is a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 26 percent. For the full year (FY21), it collected total premium of Rs 11,100 crore, a YoY growth of 7.4 percent.

For the April 1-May 31 period, Kotak Life had collected new premiums of Rs 424.15 crore, showing a YoY growth of 52 percent. The private life insurers' new premiums grew by 33.5 percent in the same period.

Moneycontrol had reported earlier that with the rising cases of COVID-19 in India in FY22, life insurance companies could be required to shore up provisions in the near future.

A sectoral report from Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has said that the surge in COVID-19 infections and fatality rates have raised concerns on the mortality claims the life insurance industry may witness in the coming months.

At present, there is a mismatch between actual deaths and insurance claims. At present, insurance claims (for death) are only 10 per cent of the reported COVID-19 death numbers. COVID-19 claims close to Rs 2,500 crore have been paid out by life insurers as of May 25.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Companies #Kotak Life Insurance
first published: Jun 17, 2021 08:47 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

Future Wise | Is there e-learning fatigue with extended lockdown?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.