Corporate Crossings | Dream11 appoints former WhatsApp exec Priyanka Kodikal as Chief Design Officer

India's largest fantasy sports platform, Dream11, has appointed former WhatsApp senior executive Priyanka Kodikal as its Chief Design Officer, the company said on May 15.

Kodikal will be responsible for growing the company's design team and will play a key role in helping all its portfolio companies with their design philosophy and execution, co-founder Harsh Jain said in a statement.

Prior to joining Dream11, Kodikal oversaw the design of WhatsApp's consumer products, including experiences across features such as messaging, groups, calling, status, camera, and user interface.

Before that, she was serving as a product designer For Facebook Groups feature. Kodikal was with Facebook and WhatsApp parent Meta for over 13 years. She has also had a year-long stint at the note-taking app Evernote.

In this role, Kodikal will be based out of Mumbai and report to Jain.

"We are delighted to have Priyanka join us as our Chief Design officer. Her appointment aligns with our commitment to hire the best global talent and develop Mumbai as a tech hub" Jain said.

In a statement, Kodikal said "I'm extremely passionate about building products that are intuitive and delightful to use. I'm excited to explore the world of sports tech and look forward to working with a great team to elevate the experience for our users."

Dream11 claims to have over 180 million users playing fantasy cricket, football, kabaddi, basketball, hockey, volleyball, handball, rugby, futsal, American football and baseball on the platform.

It is the flagship brand of Dream Sports that has brands such as sports content and commerce platform FanCode, corporate venture capital arm Dream Capital, sports experiences platform DreamSetGo, gaming studio Dream Game Studios and fintech DreamX.

Dream Sports was last valued at $8 billion when it bagged a $840 million funding round led by Falcon Edge, DST Global, D1 Capital, Redbird Capital, Tiger Global, TPG and Footpath Ventures in November 2021.