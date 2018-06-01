App
Last Updated : Jun 01, 2018 09:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Copycats of Patanjali's Kimbho app crop up on Google Play Store

Launched on Wednesday by Baba Ramdev’s fast-moving consumer group Patanjali as a competitor to WhatsApp, Kimbho was taken off Google Play Store and Apple Store by Friday

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after Patanjali withdrew its messaging app Kimbho, several copycat apps cropped up on Google Play Store on Friday.

Launched on Wednesday by Baba Ramdev’s fast-moving consumer group Patanjali as a competitor to popular messaging app WhatsApp, Kimbho was taken off Google Play Store and Apple Store by Friday.

The French security researcher who goes by the name of Elliot Alderson on Twitter, tweeted on Friday:

A search for Kimbho on the Apple Store returned no results.

Alderson is the same person who has notified and solved several security issues in platforms and websites across India and other countries. He is also a vocal critic of the security and privacy issues around Aadhaar, India’s controversial identity programme.

He took on Ramdev’s latest introduction to the technology arena on Twitter, pointing out several security flaws such as compromising user privacy and bad coding practices.

A Twitter user pointed out on Thursday that Kimbho was a rip-off of an existing chat application.

The Twitter handle of Kimbho Chat app tweeted saying the app was taken off Play Store due to "extremely heavy traffic."

It added in another tweet that the version launched on Wednesday was a trial one, and warned followers of duplicates doing the rounds.
First Published on Jun 1, 2018 09:05 pm

tags ##Dataprotection #Kimbho #Privacy #WhatsApp

