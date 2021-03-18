English
Colgate-Palmolive launches ayurvedic toothpaste for people with diabetes

The tooth paste that will be sold under brand name 'Colgate for Diabetics' was researched and developed in India through a collaboration with local dentists and diabetes experts.

Viswanath Pilla
March 18, 2021 / 08:23 PM IST

Colgate-Palmolive (India) on Thursday said it has launched first ever ayurvedic toothpaste specifically targeting people with diabetes.

The tooth paste that will be sold under brand name 'Colgate for Diabetics' was researched and developed in India through a collaboration with local dentists and diabetes experts.

Colgate-Palmolive said the toothpaste is a clinically proven formula with a unique blend of ayurvedic ingredients such as Madhunashini, Neem, Jamun Seed Extract, and Amla.

This special formula kills anaerobic bacteria in the mouth which is the root cause for many oral health problems for diabetics, the company said.

This unique Ayurvedic blend is FDA approved and is available for sale at pharmacies both online and offline.

“India has witnessed a worrying increase in Diabetes and unfortunately there is low awareness of the connection between Oral Health management and Diabetes management," said Arvind Chintamani, Vice President, Marketing, Colgate-Palmolive (India) Limited.

"Colgate has worked closely with Diabetes experts and Oral Health experts to develop this special daily-use toothpaste simply called Colgate for Diabetics. We are very excited and are looking forward to bringing this terrific innovation to people with Diabetes across India,” Chintamani said.

The current number of diabetics in India is 77 million, with around 43.9 million estimated left undiagnosed, making the country rank second worldwide, with the largest number of adults and children with diabetes.

A prominent research institution in the field of diabetes—Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) and a leading oral health institution—Indian Society of Periodontology (ISP) in their joint study on the link between Diabetes and Oral Health have found that the right oral care solutions, in addition to lifestyle changes, are crucial in overall diabetes management.
Viswanath Pilla
first published: Mar 18, 2021 08:23 pm

