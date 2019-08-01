App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 05:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Colgate-Palmolive appoints Ram Raghavan as Managing Director

Raghavan replaces Issam Bachaalani, who will move to another role within the company.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Oral care major 83 (India) Ltd on August 1 said Ram Raghavan has been appointed as its Managing Director.

Raghavan replaces Issam Bachaalani, who will move to another role within the company, the company said in a statement.

"Prior to this role, Raghavan served as Vice-President Marketing of Asia Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive," the company said in a statement.

Close

Raghavan joined Colgate India in 1997 and progressed through a series of leadership roles across various divisions and subsidiaries of Colgate-Palmolive, the company added.

In 2003, he moved to Hong Kong to join the Asia-Pacific Division. In 2004, he moved to Colgate China and sequentially managed the Toothbrush and Toothpaste businesses.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 1, 2019 05:35 pm

tags #Colgate-Palmolive #Companies #India

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.