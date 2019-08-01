Colgate-Palmolive appoints Ram Raghavan as Managing Director

Oral care major 83 (India) Ltd on August 1 said Ram Raghavan has been appointed as its Managing Director.

Raghavan replaces Issam Bachaalani, who will move to another role within the company, the company said in a statement.

"Prior to this role, Raghavan served as Vice-President Marketing of Asia Pacific Division of Colgate-Palmolive," the company said in a statement.

Raghavan joined Colgate India in 1997 and progressed through a series of leadership roles across various divisions and subsidiaries of Colgate-Palmolive, the company added.