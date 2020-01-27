Club Factory Scales 100 Million Monthly Active Users in India

E-commerce platform Club Factory has surpassed 100 million monthly active users (MAUs) in India following a surge in user adoption across the country, the company said in a statement.

Club Factory has witnessed a sharp rise in traffic, clocking four times growth in orders received in 2019 on the platform as compared to the previous year.

India remains one of the most important markets for Club Factory and the company has set a target to on-board 100,000 local sellers in 2020. Club Factory’s current registered local seller base stands close to 30,000 (December 2019), the company said.

Sharing the details, Vincent Lou, Founder and CEO, Club Factory said, “With our investment and efforts to enhance the user experience, we have managed to reduce delivery time by as much as 30 percent with average positive product rating going up by 40 percent in 2019. Returns or product exchange on the platform have dropped by almost 25 percent”.

The company said that Club Factory is the only e-commerce player in India that does not charge any commission fee from sellers, providing a fair marketplace where both the sellers and buyers are benefitted.

“With a focus on small and medium enterprises (SMEs), the platform is promoting qualified sellers by giving them increased exposure, in-depth Big Data trends analysis, end-to-end support and co-marketing campaigns to drive sales,” the statement said.