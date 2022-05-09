business Canada’s Warren Buffett Prem Watsa is all praise for India and the Government: Here's why Billionaire investor Prem Watsa is excited about the India opportunity, and believes that it will remain a favourable place for foreign investments. Despite the current slowdown in global markets and hiking of interest rates by central banks globally, Watsa does not see a need to ring alarm bells as yet. In an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth and Priyanka Iyer in Bengaluru, Watsa said that the current boom in India's startup industry will open up more avenues and create a level playing field for all those with a drive for entrepreneurship. India saw 44 unicorn startups emerge in just 2021, the highest ever in a year that witnessed a massive surge in investments. At the same time, Digit insurance founder Kamesh Goyal spoke about the growth ahead and the opportunity in EVs