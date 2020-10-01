Business Insight | Why Zomato and Swiggy received notices from Google?

Google has issued notices to popular food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato based on the promotional discount campaigns that the two apps were running on their platforms linked to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The move comes after Google banned the Paytm e-wallet and payments app from the Google Play Store, citing violation of its app store guidelines by the company's Paytm First service — something that fell under the purview of gambling.

What does this mean for the food unicorns? Is Google coming hard on apps for violating its guidelines?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers in this edition of Business Insight.