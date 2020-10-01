172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|business-insight-why-zomato-and-swiggy-received-notices-from-google-5911721.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 09:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Why Zomato and Swiggy received notices from Google?

In this edition of Business Insight, Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma discusses what this means for the food unicorns and whether Google is coming hard on apps for violating its guidelines

Moneycontrol News

Google has issued notices to popular food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato based on the promotional discount campaigns that the two apps were running on their platforms linked to the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

The move comes after Google banned the Paytm e-wallet and payments app from the Google Play Store, citing violation of its app store guidelines by the company's Paytm First service — something that fell under the purview of gambling.

What does this mean for the food unicorns? Is Google coming hard on apps for violating its guidelines?

Moneycontrol's Shraddha Sharma answers in this edition of Business Insight.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 09:40 pm

tags #Business #business insight #video

