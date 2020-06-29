Business Insight | Air India's disinvestment pushed to August-end, will it find takers this year?

The government has extended the date for submission of bids for Air India's disinvestment for the third time to August 31.

Air India is putting all its units, including Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt, in the stake sale.

However, experts suggest that the government should pause the bidding process till the pandemic ebbs.

"There will be hesitation among interested airlines or investors to commit capital in an environment where demand has collapsed and there is question mark on the viability of airline operations" said Kapil Kaul, CEO of aviation advisory firm CAPA India, in a webinar

