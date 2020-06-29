App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 09:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Air India's disinvestment pushed to August-end, will it find takers this year?

Experts suggest that the government should pause the bidding process till the pandemic ebbs

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The government has extended the date for submission of bids for Air India's disinvestment for the third time to August 31.

Air India is putting all its units, including Air India Express and Air India SATS Airport Services Pvt, in the stake sale.

However, experts suggest that the government should pause the bidding process till the pandemic ebbs.

Close

"There will be hesitation among interested airlines or investors to commit capital in an environment where demand has collapsed and there is question mark on the viability of airline operations" said Kapil Kaul, CEO of aviation advisory firm CAPA India, in a webinar

related news

Watch the video to know whether Air India's divestment will find takers this year.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 09:04 pm

tags #Air India #Business #business insight #coronavirus #disinvestment #India #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19 positive Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi pledges to donate plasma

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

COVID-19: NBTC issues fresh guidelines for blood transfusion services

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine gets DCGI nod to conduct human trials

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.