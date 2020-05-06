App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : May 06, 2020 08:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | A look at the massive jump in unemployment rate

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about CMIE's latest unemployment data & the job market situation in India.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The COVID-19 crisis has led to a spike in the country's unemployment rate to 27.11 percent for the week ended 3 May, up from the under 7 percent level before the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has said.

According to CMIE data, 91.3 million, including daily wagers and those working with small traders were out of jobs in April followed by 18.2 million employment loss of entrepreneurs, and 17.8 million among the salaried class. As of the end of April, Puducherry had the highest unemployment rate and hilly states had the lowest incidence of unemployment.

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about CMIE's latest unemployment data & the job market situation in India.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 6, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #business insight #CMIE data #Covid-19 crisis #COVID-19 Lockdown #Economy #Indians jobless #Moneycontrol Videos #recession #unemployment rate #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

Most employees anxious to return to office after lockdown on health concerns: Survey

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

5 people felt unwell at PMO on May 5, 2 at Army HQ, claims French hacker Elliot Alderson

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

Coronavirus lockdown | 122 Shramik Trains run so far, more than 1.25 lakh ferried

most popular

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Gilead in talks to expand global supply of COVID-19 drug remdesivir

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Coronavirus crisis | Hiring plummets 62% in April 2020, says Naukri monthly data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Are hospitals overcharging for COVID treatment? Insurers to analyse claims data

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.