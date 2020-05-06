Business Insight | A look at the massive jump in unemployment rate

The COVID-19 crisis has led to a spike in the country's unemployment rate to 27.11 percent for the week ended 3 May, up from the under 7 percent level before the start of the pandemic in mid-March, the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE) has said.

According to CMIE data, 91.3 million, including daily wagers and those working with small traders were out of jobs in April followed by 18.2 million employment loss of entrepreneurs, and 17.8 million among the salaried class. As of the end of April, Puducherry had the highest unemployment rate and hilly states had the lowest incidence of unemployment.

Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more about CMIE's latest unemployment data & the job market situation in India.