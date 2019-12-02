App
Last Updated : Dec 02, 2019 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Bombay HC allows Kochhar time till Dec 9 to amend her petition

She had moved the court on November 30, challenging her 'termination'.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
The Bombay High Court on December 2 granted former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar time till December 9 to amend her petition.

Earlier reports suggested that Kochhar had pointed out that the bank had accepted her early retirement request in October last year.

In January 2019, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar’s exit from the bank would be treated as 'termination for cause'.

This is the first such case in India where a private bank's former chief has moved court against termination.

Kochhar had been on indefinite leave in June 2018 pending an external enquiry against her on allegations of conflict of interest and quid pro quo charges related to a loan given to Videocon Group.

First Published on Dec 2, 2019 02:22 pm

tags #Business #Chanda Kochhar #ICICI Bank #icici bank-videocon case #India

