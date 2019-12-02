ICICI Bank-Videocon case: Bombay HC allows Kochhar time till Dec 9 to amend her petition

The Bombay High Court on December 2 granted former ICICI Bank MD and CEO Chanda Kochhar time till December 9 to amend her petition.

She had moved the court on November 30, challenging her 'termination'.

Earlier reports suggested that Kochhar had pointed out that the bank had accepted her early retirement request in October last year.

In January 2019, ICICI Bank announced that Kochhar’s exit from the bank would be treated as 'termination for cause'.

This is the first such case in India where a private bank's former chief has moved court against termination.