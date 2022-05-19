companies Bits to Billions | Meet the founders of Coinswitch, the app enabling millions of Indians to invest in crypto CoinSwitch, which helps retail investors invest in cryptocurrencies via an app, was founded in 2017 by Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni and Vimal Sagar Tiwari as a global aggregator of cryptocurrency exchanges. Today, CoinSwitch lets users invest in dozens of other currencies. It became a unicorn in October last year when it raised over $260 million led by new investors Coinbase Ventures and top Silicon Valley fund Andreessen Horowitz. While cryptocurrency has had a tumultuous time in India because of uncertainty over regulation, it is gaining increasing traction as an investment avenue. Coinswitch's registered user base is 18 million, making it one of the largest crypto platforms in the country. The founders of Coinswitch spoke to Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth about their journey, the early days, the volatility of crypto and their plans to become a full-fledged wealth-tech platform.