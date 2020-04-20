App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BIG STORY | Why government changed its decision to allow non-essentials sales by e-commerce companies

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us why government reversed its decision to allow sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms and more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 19 reversed its decision to allow e-commerce companies to resume supply of all goods starting April 20. Effectively, the supply of non-essential goods now remains prohibited under the revised lockdown guidelines.

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the rationale behind the government's move and how this will impact the e-commerce platforms, consumers and offline retailers.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #Amazon #big story #coronavirus #Ecommerce #Flipkart #Lockdown 2 #Moneycontrol Videos #video

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.