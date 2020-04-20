BIG STORY | Why government changed its decision to allow non-essentials sales by e-commerce companies

In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra tells us why government reversed its decision to allow sale of non-essentials by e-commerce platforms and more
The Ministry of Home Affairs on April 19 reversed its decision to allow e-commerce companies to resume supply of all goods starting April 20. Effectively, the supply of non-essential goods now remains prohibited under the revised lockdown guidelines.In this edition of Big Story, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses the rationale behind the government's move and how this will impact the e-commerce platforms, consumers and offline retailers.
First Published on Apr 20, 2020 06:33 pm