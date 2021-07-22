Bharti Airtel discontinues its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers; check details

(Source: Reuters)

Bharti Airtel announced on July 22 its new postpaid plans for corporate and retail customers. In a press release, the company said that it discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits.

According to Airtel, this 33 percent increase in the rate of its postpaid plan was a result of key feedback received from customers demanding more data as the entire family’s use of digital platforms has increased manifold thanks to work from home and online education becoming the new normal.

"As a response, Airtel has refreshed its Family Postpaid plans to help its customers navigate the new normal. With its simplified Postpaid proposition, customers can also easily bundle add on connections with enhanced data benefits to their existing plans," the company said in a statement.

With that, the price of the add-on plan has also been increased from Rs 249 per month to Rs 299 though the data allowance has also been raised from 10GB/month to 30GB/month.

Speaking of revised rates of their data plan, Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO – Airtel Business said, “Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post pandemic world.”

The company has also dropped the Rs 749 plan that came with 2 SIMs and 125GB/month. However, it has kept the Rs 499 plan with 1 SIM and 75GB/month unchanged while the Rs 999 plan (150GB/day) comes with 3 SIMs.

The customers who want two SIMs have the option of combining the Rs 499 plan with the Rs 299 add-on plan. Thus, they will end up paying Rs 798 per month for 105GB vs. Rs749 for 125GB.