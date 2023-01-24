Barbeque Nation CFO Anurag Mittal resigns after seven-month stint

Anurah Mittal had joined Barbeque Nation as its CFO in May 2022 (Representative image)

Barbeque Nation Hospitality Ltd on January 24 said its chief financial officer (CFO) Anurag Mittal has resigned from the post and will step down on February 6, 2023.

The company did not name his replacement in the regulatory filing.

Mittal's stint as the restaurant chain's CFO lasted for only seven months. He was brought onboard and given the charge in May last year.

The reason for his resignation was not known at the time of writing this report.

Mittal had earlier served as a senior director at Alvarez & Marsal, the New York-headquartered management consulting firm with which he was associated for around six years.

Prior to his tenure with Alvarez & Marsal, Mittal was associated with multiple roles, spanning a period of five years with global consulting firm Ernst & Young.

Barbeque Nation is expected to announce Mittal's replacement on or before February 6, when he will step down as the CFO.

Meanwhile, the company's board of directors have decided to meet on February 7 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022.

In the second quarter of fiscal year 2022-23, Barbeque Nation had reported a net profit of Rs 5.68 crore, which was higher than Rs 3.56 crore clocked in the year-ago period. Its income from operations had also increased from Rs 197.05 crore to Rs 271.69 crore.