Bacardi to launch non-alcoholic cocktail mixers in India

Spirits company Bacardi has rolled out a range of premium cocktail mixers, its first-ever in the Indian market ahead of the festive season. The company has introduced two flavours Mojito and Long Island Tea under this new brand MIX’R, available in 500ml bottles which offer four-five servings each.

The launch is an attempt to tap the evolving preferences in the Indian market, said Sameeksha Uniyal, brand lead -Brand Bacardi, Bacardi India and South East Asia, as consumers seek more convenient drinking options.

“Consumer preferences have changed led by the pandemic in the last couple of years. While consumers have started venturing out and partying, the cocktail making culture has also taken off in India,” Uniyal told Moneycontrol.

The company is initially launching the product on e-commerce marketplace Amazon, and in retail stores across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru. It plans to make the product available across the country by the end of year.

“Currently, we are available in select retail stores in top six cities and plan to go to 25 more cities across India,” said Uniyal.

“And we are learning from our trade partners where our consumers are as we expand our distribution,” she added.

The pandemic has led to cropping up of companies that supply mixers – non-alcoholic ingredients used in mixed drinks and cocktails. Startups such as Svami Drinks, Jimmy’s Cocktails, Sepoy & Co. and Mumbai Mixers are some of the brands that have sprouted up in this segment, trying to address the dearth of alcohol mixers in the country. According to industry experts, the market for mixers could grow to Rs 7,000 crore by 2030.

India is one of the top five markets for Bacardi globally. The company aims to speed up its growth in the country by five times by the year 2030, by launching new and innovative products. With a robust global portfolio of over 200 brands out of which 28 are present in India, Bacardi plans rapid investments in the Indian market going ahead.

“We will continue to introduce relevant brands for new-age discerning consumers who are looking for enhanced drinking experiences,” Uniyal.