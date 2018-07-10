App
Last Updated : Jul 10, 2018 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Axis Bank names 3 candidates as potential successors to Shikha Sharma

The three names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the RBI, a release by bank said.

The board of Axis Bank has recommended names of three candidates for the position of MD & CEO, the bank said in a release to the exchanges.

The names have been recommended in order of preference for approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), the release said.

The candidate, as approved by the RBI, will succeed Shikha Sharma, whose term as the MD & CEO is due to expire on December 31, 2018.

"The Board of Directors of the Bank at its meeting held on 9th July 2018, has recommended the names of three candidates, in order of preference, for the approval of the RBI. The candidate as approved by the RBI will succeed Smt. Shikha Sharma," the release said.

In April, the bank had trimmed the balance term of Shikha Sharma to seven months from three years at her request. Sharma has been at the bank's helm since June 2009.

In July 2017, the board of the third largest private lender had announced its decision to re-appoint Sharma as the MD & CEO for a period of 3 years with effect from June 1, 2018, subject to requisite approvals.

In April 2018, however, this was reduced. Media reports then suggested that the Reserve Bank of India had asked Axis' board to reconsider Sharma's reappointment at the helm for the fourth term on the grounds of the bank's dwindling financial performance.
First Published on Jul 10, 2018 07:12 pm

