Are investors more friendly to women entrepreneurs today? Niramai's Geetha Manjunath gives her take

This Women's Day, Moneycontrol brings you a conversation with three women entrepreneurs in India who are blazing a trail in three different fields -- AI and Health, Fin Tech and Direct to Consumer. Dreams Unlimited: Startup Stories features Dr Geetha Manjunath, Founder & CEO, Niramai Health Analytix, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder & CEO, ZestMoney and Vineeta Singh, Co-founder & CEO, SUGAR Cosmetics, in conversation with Moneycontrol's Chandra R Srikanth.

