English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies

    America’s post-pandemic corporate profit boom really is over

    Meta Platforms Inc., Apple, Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp, and Alphabet missed consensus earnings estimates by 8 percent

    Bloomberg
    February 12, 2023 / 06:10 AM IST

    Now that Corporate America’s earnings season is nearing an end, the takeaway is clear: A two-year run of swelling profits is over.

    With the bulk of quarterly reports in, the per-share earnings of the companies in the S&P 500 Index were down 2.3 percent during the last three months of 2022, the first decline since the third quarter of 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

    While most companies were still able to beat analysts’ forecasts, the share of those delivering negative surprises rose to the highest since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. And profit margins are shrinking, squeezed by inflation and an economic outlook that’s eroded the ability to pass on costs by raising prices.

    The reports have underscored the wide disconnect between the weakening fundamentals and a stock market that’s rallied for much of this year on speculation that the Federal Reserve may be able to slow inflation without derailing the economy.