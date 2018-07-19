App
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Air India needs Rs 2,121 crore for employee salary payouts

The government had assured a credit of Rs 1,000 crore to Air India following its unsuccessful disinvestment bid.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Air India has requested the government to release funds to the tune of Rs 2,121 crore for salary payouts of its employees.

"Air India was made to buy planes worth Rs 50,000 crore (in 2005-06) and once that expenses were put on us we were assured equity infusion. Now with AI not getting sold off, the infusion must restart. The airline has to pay annual interest on its loan in September worth Rs 500 crore. There is no way the loan can be serviced without equity infusion," a source told The Times of India.

The government had assured a credit of Rs 1,000 crore to Air India following its unsuccessful disinvestment bid. Nonetheless, Air India officials assured the sum will not be sufficient to levy payments to organizations such as oil companies and airport operators.

A senior government official said: "This (Rs 1,000 crore) is not a small amount. We will see how much Air India should get."

Air India officials further added "it is up to the government if it wants to give the money to them(organisations) directly. However, we remain hopeful that the fund infusion will restart as the government says it wants to revive Air India."
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:48 pm

