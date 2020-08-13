74th Independence Day sale: Here are some of the best offers in electronics

Ahead of the 74th Independence Day, a slew of offers have been lined up by consumer electronics firms to lure customers across India.

Sales of electronics have seen an almost 35 percent decline since March 25 after the coronavirus-led lockdown was announced. This led to electronics stores shutting down and sales moving online.

Even though some stores in metros and smaller cities, towns have opened up, industry sources said that customers prefer to buy online and are avoiding visiting physical shops due to the COVID-19 scare.

To motivate customers to buy, cash discounts, free goods and extended warranties are being offered. Considering the financial uncertainty and pay cuts reported in India, white goods firms are also offering no-cost EMIs with financial institutions.

Television brand TCL is offering QLED TVs for the same price of 4K Smart TV. This offer will be available between August 6 to August 19, 2020. This brand is present in India for four years.

Here, the 55 inch TCL C715 will be priced at Rs 52,990, after a discount of Rs 3000.

Also, the 65 inch TCL P8 series will be available at a discounted price of Rs 53,990, after a Rs 2,000 discount. This is an is an Android-powered smart TV with the 4K Ultra HD feature that uses dynamic tone mapping to reflect each frame resulting in enhanced picture quality.

Another model TCL 43-inch S6500 will be available for Rs 20,990 with a Rs 2,000 discount. This model comes with Netflix, Google Assistant, and is fitted with Dolby Audio systems and powered by Android.

TCL India Country Manager Mike Chen said viewers can upgrade their devices for more affordable prices and that the brand will be announcing more such offers soon.

The country’s largest consumer electronics brand Samsung has announced exclusive Independence Day offers for its televisions, refrigerators, smart ovens, washing machines and air conditioners.

These offers, coupled with bundled deals, attractive finance schemes with up to 15 percent cash back, and easy EMIs of as low as Rs 990, will be valid till August 31.

The offers provide assured benefits to consumers purchasing Samsung consumer durable products such as Samsung QLED TVs, 4K UHD TVs, Smart TVs, SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator, Side-by-Side and Frost Free Refrigerators, FlexWash Washing Machines, AddWash Washing Machines, Fully Automatic Front Load and Top Load Washing Machines, Smart Ovens and WindFree Air Conditioners, among others.

Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India said that these offers would help customers upgrade to newer and smarter technologies.

During the offer period, consumers purchasing Samsung QLED 8K TVs will get a Galaxy S20+ worth Rs 77,999. Additionally, consumers will get a 10-year no screen burn-in warranty and three-year warranty on panel on select QLED TVs.

Also, consumers buying Samsung Smart TVs will get a cashback of up to Rs 9,000. In the refrigerator category, consumers buying Samsung SpaceMax Family Hub Refrigerator will get a Galaxy Note10 Lite worth Rs 37,999. Additionally, on purchase of Samsung refrigerators and washing machines, consumers can avail up to 15 percent cashback.

There are offers available on Flipkart and Amazon as well. On Flipkart, there is an offer of 10-50 percent for television brands like LG, TCL, Sony, Kodak and Thomson.

For LG 50-inch ultra HD television, Flipkart is offering a price of Rs 44,999 which is a 32 percent discount. There is also a no-cost EMI and upto Rs 7,000 off on exchange of an old product.

For Xiaomi (Mi)’s 43-inch ultra HD television, there is a 13 percent discount and offer price is Rs 24,999. This product also comes with a no-cost EMI and upto Rs 7,000 off for exchange.

Higher the product price, more is the discount. Motorola’s 75-inch ultra HD television is being offered at a 65 percent discount at an offer price of Rs 99,999.

On Amazon, there is a 10-30 percent across a range of electronic goods including televisions, washing machines and refrigerators.

Here, Whirlpool’s single-door 190 litre refrigerator has a price of Rs 11,490 after a 25 percent discount. Haier’s 220 litre single door refrigerator has a price of Rs 18,490 after a 30 percent discount.

While most of the brand offers will expire by the end of August, from October onwards the quantum of discounts and cashbacks will be higher due to the onset of the festive season.