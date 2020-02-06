3-Point Analysis | What should investors do with Shriram Transport Finance?

The Shriram Transport Finance stock has returned 12 percent in the past year, a tad higher than Nifty’s 11 percent. Moreover, the second-hand commercial vehicle finance market has fared well, helping the company stay afloat.

The December quarter of the company notched up strong numbers on the back of improved asset quality.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, does 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.