App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up

Time to reset economy

Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials

Time to reset economy

BUDGET 2020 FULL COVERAGE | CHECK OUT NOW
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Feb 06, 2020 07:13 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | What should investors do with Shriram Transport Finance?

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, does 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Moneycontrol Research @moneycontrolcom

The Shriram Transport Finance stock has returned 12 percent in the past year, a tad higher than Nifty’s 11 percent. Moreover, the second-hand commercial vehicle finance market has fared well, helping the company stay afloat.

The December quarter of the company notched up strong numbers on the back of improved asset quality.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra, does 3-Point Analysis to understand the key earnings fineprint and the outlook on the company.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 6, 2020 07:13 pm

tags #Commercial vehicle #Shriram Transport Finance #stocks

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.