3-Point Analysis | Should you buy Motherson Sumi at current levels?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether the fall in Motherson Sumi stocks is a buying opportunity for investors.
Motherson Sumi shares were down by 25 percent from its 52-week high levels as India's largest automotive wiring harness producer is facing a slowdown in demand in domestic and international markets.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on whether this is a good buying opportunity for investors.Watch the video for more.
First Published on Nov 22, 2019 05:57 pm