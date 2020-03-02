3-Point Analysis | Rain Industries: Carbon business getting back on track

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis of the company's earnings and the outlook going forward.
Rain Industries’ quarterly result was weighed down by weak realizations for carbon and advance material products in Q4 CY19.
But, volumes sold sequentially was relatively better for carbon products, given the weak end-markets.
First Published on Mar 2, 2020 06:36 pm