you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Dec 10, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | MF industry sees rise in AUM

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what has led to the 15 percent growth in mutual funds assets year-on-year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The total asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 27 lakh crore as of November-end, from Rs 23.59 lakh crore a year ago.

According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on December 9, this is a 15 percent growth in assets year-on-year (YoY). On a month on month basis, it increased by 3 percent.

Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what has led to the 15 percent growth YoY.

Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 06:01 pm

tags #AMFI #Mutual Funds #personal finance #video

