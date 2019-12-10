3-Point Analysis | MF industry sees rise in AUM

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what has led to the 15 percent growth in mutual funds assets year-on-year.
The total asset under management (AUM) of the mutual fund industry rose to Rs 27 lakh crore as of November-end, from Rs 23.59 lakh crore a year ago.
According to Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on December 9, this is a 15 percent growth in assets year-on-year (YoY). On a month on month basis, it increased by 3 percent.
Moneycontrol’s Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis on what has led to the 15 percent growth YoY.
Watch the video for more.
First Published on Dec 10, 2019 06:01 pm