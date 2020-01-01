3-Point Analysis | Is V-Mart a good value retail bet?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether investors should include the company in their portfolio or not.
V-Mart Retail had reported weak results in Q2FY20 post which stock's of the footwear company under performed and resulted in a steep correction in valuation.
Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether investors should include the company in their portfolio or not.Watch the video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 05:54 pm