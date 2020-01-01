App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Jan 01, 2020 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | Is V-Mart a good value retail bet?

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether investors should include the company in their portfolio or not.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

V-Mart Retail had reported weak results in Q2FY20 post which stock's of the footwear company under performed and resulted in a steep correction in valuation.

Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to find out whether investors should include the company in their portfolio or not.

Watch the video for more.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 1, 2020 05:54 pm

tags #V-Mart Retail #video

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.