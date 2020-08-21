172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|companies|3-point-analysis-how-iexs-g-tam-trading-will-benefit-the-renewable-energy-space-5739231.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2020 09:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3 Point Analysis | How IEX's G-TAM trading will benefit the renewable energy space?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out the aim behind launching G-TAM in India

Moneycontrol News
Country's leading power bourses, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India, have received the go-ahead from the power regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on August 17 to commence green term-ahead market (G-TAM) in the country from August 21. What's the aim behind launching G-TAM and how will this impact renewable energy generators? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.
