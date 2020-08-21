3 Point Analysis | How IEX's G-TAM trading will benefit the renewable energy space?

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3 point analysis to find out the aim behind launching G-TAM in India Moneycontrol News

Country's leading power bourses, Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) and Power Exchange of India, have received the go-ahead from the power regulator Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) on August 17 to commence green term-ahead market (G-TAM) in the country from August 21. What's the aim behind launching G-TAM and how will this impact renewable energy generators? Find out in this edition of 3 Point Analysis with Sakshi Batra.