3-Point Analysis | Here's why withdrawing Fair & Lovely will not be easy for HUL

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) on June 25 announced the rebranding of its skin-lightening cream, Fair & Lovely to make it more "inclusive and diverse". The new name is currently awaiting regulatory approval and will be available in markets in the next few months.

The decision comes at a time when the company and other such product sellers have come under fire for reinforcing racial stereotypes.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand why HUL can't withdraw the product and how the move will affect its brand placement.