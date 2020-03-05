App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessCompanies
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 07:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

3-Point Analysis | API export restriction: Takeaways for pharma industry

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what it means for the Indian pharma industry.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade has restricted export of 13 APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients) to ensure its supply in India.

As APIs are used to manufacture drugs, this step is taken due to increased fears around the spread of coronavirus.

Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra does a 3-Point Analysis to understand what it means for the Indian pharma industry.

Close
Watch the video for more.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #3 Point Analysis #APIs #Covid-19 #pharma industry #video

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.