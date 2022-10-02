English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Government cuts windfall profit tax on local crude, diesel, lifts for jet fuel

    At the sixth fortnightly review, the government reduced the tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne

    PTI
    October 02, 2022 / 06:43 AM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image

    The government has cut the windfall profit tax on locally produced crude oil and diesel, in line with a fall in international rates, and scrapped the levy on the export of jet fuel with effect from October 2.

    At the sixth fortnightly review, the government reduced the tax on domestically produced crude oil to Rs 8,000 per tonne from Rs 10,500 per tonne.

    The levy on the export of diesel was reduced to Rs 5 per litre from Rs 10 per litre.

    The tax at the rate of Rs 5 a litre on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) exports was scrapped with effect from October 2, according to a finance ministry notification issued late Saturday night.

    The reduction in the tax rates follows the easing of crude oil prices in international markets.

    Close

    Petrol & Diesel Rates Sep 30, 2022

    Friday, 30th September, 2022

    Petrol Rate in Mumbai Sep 30, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      106
    View more

    Friday, 30th September, 2022

    Diesel Rate in Mumbai Sep 30, 2022

    • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
      94
    View more
    Show

    Related stories

    While private refiners Reliance Industries Limited and Rosneft-based Nayara Energy are the principal exporters of fuels like diesel and ATF, the windfall levy on domestic crude targets producers like state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Vedanta Limited.

    India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. But international oil prices have cooled since then, eroding the profit margins of both oil producers and refiners.

    Export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel. A Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.

    The duties were partially adjusted in the previous five rounds on July 20, August 2, August 19, September 1 and September 16 and were removed for petrol.
    PTI
    Tags: #ATF #Crude oil #diesel #Indian economy #Jet fuel #petrol #windfall tax
    first published: Oct 2, 2022 06:40 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.