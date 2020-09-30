172@29@17@241!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|government-cuts-natural-gas-price-by-25-percent-to-1-79-5906441.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Government cuts natural gas price by 25 percent to $1.79

The price of new gas from difficult fields such as deepsea has also been cut to $4.06 per mmBtu from $5.61

PTI

The government on Wednesday slashed the rate at which most of the natural gas produced in India is sold by a steep 25 percent to $ 1.79.

Gas produced by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Oil India from areas given to them on nomination basis will cost $1.79 per million British thermal unit for a six-month period beginning October 1, 2020, an official order said.

The price of new gas from difficult fields such as deepsea has also been cut to $4.06 per mmBtu from $5.61, the order said.

First Published on Sep 30, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Commodities #India #natural gas #ONGC

