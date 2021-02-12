Gold prices drop to Rs 47,386 per 10 gram as dollar recovers; silver slips by Rs 111 a kg

Gold prices fell sharply by Rs 582 to hit Rs 47,386 per 10 gram in the Mumbai retail market on rupee appreciation and weak global cues. The yellow metal took a dip as the dollar recovers and US treasury yields surge.

However, the bullion metal ended the week with a gain of Rs 149 or 032 percent in the domestic market.

The rate of 10 gram 22-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 43,406 plus 3 percent GST, while 24-carat 10 gram was Rs 47,386 plus GST. The 18-carat gold quoted at Rs 35,540 plus GST in the retail market.

Gold has witnessed bearish movement during the month amid reports of various vaccine developments across the globe. No major developments from Fed policies and optimistic view by the Reserve Bank of India in its latest monetary policy meeting regarding the India economy have capped the upside movement.

US President Joe Biden plans to ask Congress this month to invest heavily in infrastructure after his $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package winds its way through Congress in the next few days without significant Republican support.

The US dollar trades higher at 90.60, or 0.22 percent against a basket of six currencies, rebounding for the second straight day.

Gold holdings in SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell by 4.4 tonnes to 1,142.22 tonnes.

Spot gold was down $8.64 to $1,816.80 an ounce at 1229 GMT in London trading.

MCX Bulldesk dropped 40 points or 0.27 percent, at 15,000 at 18:00. The index tracks the real-time performance of MCX Gold and MCX Silver futures.

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said: “Gold eased as the US dollar and Treasury yields rose. Investors also awaited clarity on the COVID relief bill that is in process, US-China trade talks and rising US-Iran tensions.”

The broader range on COMEX could be between $1,805 and $1,835 and on the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 47,120- 47,700.

“COMEX gold trades lower near $1818/oz as the recent decline in US dollar index came to a halt. Also weighing on price is continuing ETF outflows and weaker inflation. However, supporting the price are mixed US economic data, US stimulus expectations, forecast of huge US fiscal debt and a renewed focus on US-China relations. Gold is struggling to break past $1,850 and we may see some extended correction if US dollar managed to hold firm. Support is pegged at $1,800,” Ravindra Rao, VP- Head Commodity Research at Kotak Securities.

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 69.30 to 1, which means the number of silver ounces required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices rose by Rs 111 to Rs 68,377 per kg from its closing on February 11.

In the futures market, the gold rate touched an intraday high of Rs 47,528 and an intraday low of Rs 47,230 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the April series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 46,611 and a high of Rs 51,931.

Gold futures for April delivery declined by Rs 263, or 0.55 percent, at Rs 47,245 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 13,339 lots. The same for June slipped Rs 218, or 0.46 percent, at Rs 47,450 on a business turnover of 1,388 lots.

The value of the April and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,891.00 crore and Rs 53.19 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for March fell by Rs 209, or 0.44 percent at Rs 47,168 on a business turnover of 20,287 lots.

Trading Strategy

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Gold prices traded weak as the dollar index recovered, while investors booked profits ahead of Chinese holidays. The traders and invests are awaiting fresh triggers to get bullish momentum in the yellow metal.

We expect gold prices to trade sideways to down with COMEX spot gold support lies at $1,800 and resistance at $1,830. MCX Gold April support lies at Rs 47,100 and resistance lies at Rs 47600.

Axis Securities

MCX Gold price has given negative breakout from consolidation range, price is expected to trade negatively. Sustaining below Rs 47,230 would drag the price lower towards Rs 47,000-46,900 levels in intraday, said Axis Securities.

The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index is trading at 30 and it's forming lower lows and lower highs indicating bearishness.