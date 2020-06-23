App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 23, 2020 06:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gold price steady at Rs 48,120 per 10 gram, silver slips

Damani said the broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1740-1770. "On the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 47,700-48,150."

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Gold prices were steady at Rs 48,120 per 10 gram in the Mumbai bullion market on appreciation of the rupee against the dollar.

The rate of 10 gram 18, 22, and 24-carat gold in Mumbai was Rs 36,090, Rs 44,078 and Rs 48,120 plus 3 percent GST.

Market participants will keep an eye on the preliminary PMI numbers from major economies.

Close

“Geopolitical tensions have been supportive as US and China have been at loggerheads over various issues including handling of virus outbreak and security law for Hong Kong. This increasing discontent has kept market players nervous about the future of the fragile trade deal signed in January. Gold may remain choppy amid mixed factors, however the general bias may be on the upside,” Ravindra Rao, VP-Head Commodity Research, Kotak Securities, said.

related news

Navneet Damani, Vice President, Motilal Oswal, said gold prices climbed a percent to hit the highest in more than a month as investors took refuge in the safe haven metal after an uptick in coronavirus cases roiled hopes for a quick economic recovery.

Damani said the broader trend on COMEX could be in the range of $1740-1770. "On the domestic front, prices could hover in the range of Rs 47,700-48,150."

The gold/silver ratio currently stands at 99.33 to 1, which means the amount of silver required to buy one ounce of gold.

Silver prices fell Rs 385 to Rs 48,440 per kg from its closing on June 22.

In the futures market, gold touched an intraday high of Rs 48,019 and an intraday low of Rs 47,731 on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). For the August series, the yellow metal touched a low of Rs 39,200 and a high of Rs 48,289.

Gold futures for August delivery slipped Rs 31, or 0.06 percent, at Rs 47,913 per 10 gram in evening trade on a business turnover of 14,287 lots. The same for October delivery eased Rs 23, or 0.05 percent, at Rs 48,068 on a business turnover of 5,742 lots.

The value of the August and October contracts traded so far is Rs 3,206.45 crore and Rs 40.85 crore, respectively.

Similarly, Gold Mini contract for July declined Rs 32, or 0.07 percent, at Rs 47,880 on a business turnover of 9,546 lots.

At 12:01 am (GMT), spot gold was up $3.12 at $1,757.95 an ounce in London trading.

For all commodities related news, click here...

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 23, 2020 06:48 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #Gold #India #Market news #silver

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

CFO and the Board in the time of coronavirus

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Coronavirus impact | Central University of Tamil Nadu cancels online end semester exams for final-year students

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

Desi rivals of TikTok: Video sharing space is getting more lucrative for made-in-India platforms

most popular

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

Coronavirus surge due to peak in big countries: World Health Organization

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

This is the key financial lesson tought by COVID-19 pandemic

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Donald Trump suspends H-1B, other visas till year-end

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.