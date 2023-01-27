English
    Fuel prices on January 27: Check petrol, diesel rates in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities

    Moneycontrol News
    January 27, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

    Petrol and diesel prices held steady across metro cities on January 27, the latest price notification issued by fuel retailers showed. Petrol and diesel in Delhi cost Rs 96.72 and Rs 89.62 each litre. In Mumbai, petrol is being sold for Rs 106.31 a litre and diesel for Rs 94.27.

    Petrol and diesel are priced at Rs 102.63 per litre and Rs 94.24 in Chennai and at Rs 106.03 a litre and Rs 92.76 in Kolkata, respectively.

    Oil prices edged marginally higher on January 27, extending for a second session on strong U.S. economic data and strengthening hope that the reopening of the Chinese economy would boost demand.

    Brent futures gained 30 cents, or 0.3 percent, to USD 87.66 a barrel by 0113 GMT, while U.S. crude rose 21 cents to USD 81.22 per barrel, a 0.3 percent gain.