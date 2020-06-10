App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 03:34 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Crude oil futures down 0.76%, WTI trades below $38 a barrel

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,902 and an intraday low of Rs 2,861 per barrel on the MCX

Sandeep Sinha @moneycontrolcom

Crude oil futures slipped to Rs 2,866 per barrel on June 10 as participants increased their short positions. Oil prices retreated after hitting $40/bbl levels as market players assess the possibility of recovery in US crude production and uneven economic recovery.

The American Petroleum Institute (API) reported that US crude inventories rose by 8.42 million barrels for the week ended June 5.

Sunilkumar Katke, Head of Commodities and Currency, Axis Securities, said ahead of data on US crude oil inventories scheduled for June 10, prices have opened flat and stayed in a range around Rs 2,880 per barrel. "OPEC+ decision to extend the output cut till July-end supported prices. However, demand concerns due to the pandemic over a period of time may discount the output cut and keep prices under pressure."

Close

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities, said oil prices traded down on fears of supply glut after Saudi Arabia and other OPEC nations opted out from the voluntary output cuts post July.

related news

Expectations of a rise in weekly inventories also pressured oil prices to trade down on June 10.

In the futures market, crude oil for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 2,902 and an intraday low of Rs 2,861 per barrel on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, black gold has touched a low of Rs 1,361 and a high of Rs 4,415.

Crude oil futures for June delivery slipped Rs 22, or 0.76 percent, to Rs 2,866 per barrel at 14:40 hours IST on a business turnover of 6,193 lots.

The same for July delivery was down Rs 22, or 0.75 percent, to Rs 2,898 per barrel on a business volume of 305 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 1,035.45 crore and Rs 6.91 crore, respectively.

Katke expects WTI to trade near $35 again in a week’s time and hence suggest a selling MCX crude oil futures around Rs 2,900 with a stop loss around Rs 2,950 and a target of Rs 2,800 for the day.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.47 percent at $37.98 per barrel, while Brent crude, the London-based international benchmark, was down 2.06 percent to $40.33 per barrel.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 03:34 pm

tags #Brent crude #Business #Commodities #Crude oil #WTI crude

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Explained | How New Zealand eliminated coronavirus

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Coronavirus pummels global economy, jobs - even without 2nd wave

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

Economy on road to recovery? Some sectors showing signs of revival, suggests report

most popular

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.