MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Limited Period Offer:Be a PRO for 1 month @Rs49/-Multiple payment options available. Know More
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Cotton price flat at Rs 21,860 per bale on firm global cues

The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.73, which indicates bullish movement in prices.

Sandeep Sinha
Mumbai / April 30, 2021 / 07:56 PM IST

Cotton futures traded steady at Rs 21,860 per bale on April 30 as participants reduced their positions as seen from open interest. The Agri commodity recouped earlier losses and traded in the green, tracking firm global trend.

The soft commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days’ moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.73, which indicates bullish movement in prices.

“Bullish cues from April WASDE report, forecast of adverse weather condition in the US largest cotton-producing state Texas ahead of peak sowing season helped ICE Cotton futures to reclaim 90 cents level this week”, said Mohit Vyas, an analyst with Kotak Securities.

According to Agmarknet data, cotton arrivals across the country during April 1-25 plunged below 40,000 tons, down by 70 percent month-on-month.

In the futures market, cotton for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 21,930 and an intraday low of Rs 21,630 per bale on the MCX. So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 20,680 and a high of Rs 22,950.

Close

Related stories

Cotton futures for May delivery jumped by Rs 40, or 0.18 percent, to Rs 21,860 per bale at 19:08 hours IST on a business turnover of 8,592 lots. The same for June contract gained Rs 20, or 0.09 percent at Rs 22,140 per bale with a business volume of 75 lots.

The value of May and June’s contracts traded so far is Rs 54.48 crore and Rs 1.37 crore, respectively.

At 13:40 (GMT), US Cotton futures jumped 1.49 percent quoting at 87.83 cents/pound on Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Sandeep Sinha
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #Cotton #Cotton Fundamentals #Cotton News #ICE Cotton futures
first published: Apr 30, 2021 07:56 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

Simply Save | Know the importance of buying an adequate health insurance cover

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.