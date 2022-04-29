English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Super25 3.0 Live Virtual Conference on Stock Trading. Register Now!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

    Coal India logs impressive 27% production growth in April

    Coal India produced 49.6 million tonnes of coal till April 28 and was expected to produce around 53 million tonnes in the entire month, which is expected to be the best ever compared to earlier years of the comparable month

    PTI
    April 29, 2022 / 09:55 PM IST

    India's dry fuel mining behemoth Coal India has logged a 27 percent jump in production this month till Thursday amid skyrocketing demand for the fuel. Coal India produced 49.6 million tonnes of coal till April 28 and was expected to produce around 53 million tonnes in the entire month, which is expected to be the best ever compared to earlier years of the comparable month, sources told PTI.

    Some states are reeling under power shortage as demand has soared due to high temperatures and the early onset of summer. "April 2022 is likely to be the best ever production for Coal India compared to the same month of previous years. Against a production of 41.9 million tonnes in April 2021, till April 28 of the current month, the production has touched 49.6 million," one of the sources told PTI.

    "Coal India is working hard to produce and supply more fuel to power plants with the support of Railways. In the current month railway rake loading is already higher by 7 per cent," another source said. Coal offtake till April 28 was 53.6 million tonnes while in April 2021 total despatch was 54.1 million tonnes. The miner had been focusing on production and investing heavily into output and evacuation infrastructure.

    The capex was Rs 14,834 crore up 12 percent in FY'22. The output in the last fiscal was 622 million tonnes.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    PTI
    Tags: #Coal India
    first published: Apr 29, 2022 09:55 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.