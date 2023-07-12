Colgate Palmolive Q1 PAT seen up 24.7% YoY to Rs 270.5 cr: Nirmal Bang

Colgate Palmolive

Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs 270.5 crore up 24.7% year-on-year (down 14.8% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,281.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 395.2 crore.

