English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Colgate Palmolive Q1 PAT seen up 24.7% YoY to Rs 270.5 cr: Nirmal Bang

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,281.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Broker Research
    July 12, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    Colgate Palmolive

    Colgate Palmolive

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Nirmal Bang has come out with its first quarter (April - June’ 24) earnings estimates for the FMCG sector. The brokerage house expects Colgate Palmolive to report net profit at Rs 270.5 crore up 24.7% year-on-year (down 14.8% quarter-on-quarter).

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 7.1 percent Y-o-Y (down 5.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 1,281.4 crore, according to Nirmal Bang.

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 21.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 395.2 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Nirmal_Bang_Consumer-FMCG

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Colgate-Palmolive #earnings #estimates #FMCG #Nirmal Bang #Result Poll
    first published: Jul 12, 2023 11:38 am