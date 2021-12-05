Codeshare with IndiGo likely to be implemented by March 2022: American Airlines official

American Airlines is in the process of getting requisite approvals from the US government for its codeshare agreement with IndiGo airlines and the partnership is likely to implemented by March 2022, a senior official of the Texas-based carrier has stated.

American Airlines and IndiGo had in September announced that they have entered into a codeshare agreement which allows the former to sell seats — on its distribution system — of the Indian carrier’s flights operating on 29 routes. The Texas-based carrier resumed its New York-Delhi flight on November 12 after a gap of 10 years.