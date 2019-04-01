Coal India production up 7% to 607 million tonne in FY19

The Coal India Ltd on April 1 reported a growth of 7 percent in dry fuel production in 2018-19 to 606.9 million tonne, a shade below the MoU target of 610 million tonne with the coal ministry.

The production was 567.4 million tonne in FY18.

Informing the bourses, the largest coal miner said offtake was at 608.1 million tonne during the year, a growth of 4.8 percent over the previous fiscal offtake of 580.3 million tonne of coal.

Coal India had set an internal aspirational target of 652 million tonne for the year, but could not go closer to it as things did not fructify as perceived, sources said.

CIL scaled a new peak in production in the month of March 2019 producing 79.19 million tonne - the highest so far in a month since inception.

Supply to power sector was 488 million tonne which is 7 percent higher than the figure of 2017-18.

The pithead coal stock stood at 54 million tonne and cumulative stock at power plants stood at 30.41 million tonne are sufficient to meet the demand, the company said.